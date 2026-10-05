Rashmika Mandanna extends support to 55 young learners with essential academic supplies

Rashmika Mandanna continues to show that kindness can make a meaningful difference, with the pan-India No.1 actress recently extending her support to 55 young learners associated with Aashray NGO. As part of the initiative, essential academic resources including study tables, school bags and complete stationery kits were provided to the children, with the supplies custom-tailored to meet their individual needs.

The thoughtful gesture was aimed at giving the young learners the right foundational tools to support their education and make their everyday learning experience more comfortable. From a dedicated space to study to school essentials, the initiative ensured that the children received resources that could directly help them in their academic journey.

Aashray NGO expressed its gratitude towards Rashmika and shared, “A heartfelt thank you to actress Rashmika Mandanna Garu for her kind support and encouragement. Special thanks to Sai Pavan Garu for his immediate response and valuable support in helping fulfill our children’s wishes. Your timely support brought great happiness and beautiful smiles to the children. We are truly grateful for your kindness and care.🙏❤️”

The warmth of the gesture is also captured in a video shared by the NGO, which shows the happiness and excitement of the young learners as they receive the much-needed academic supplies. The smiles and reactions of the children make the impact of the initiative all the more special.

This is not the first time Rashmika has stepped forward to spread happiness beyond the screen. Over the years, she has been associated with several acts of kindness and support. Earlier this year, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda also turned their wedding celebrations into a larger gesture of giving by supporting people across the country through food offerings, sweet distribution and community initiatives. Their efforts reflected a belief that celebrations become even more meaningful when shared with others. Through initiatives like these, Rashmika continues to inspire not just as an actor, but also as someone who uses her platform to make a positive difference.