Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans as she attends an event in Delhi

Rashmika Mandana is currently making headlines for her upcoming projects and ofcourse with Pushpa as she continues to be in the hype. Rashmika has been garnering love and attention from fans of all age groups as her presence has become sensational. Her popularity has skyrocketed to a level that the star gets mobbed by fans and their love often.

Today, Rashmika attended a song launch event in Delhi for her upcoming film, where the actress was mobbed by fans! The view was ecstatic and the star had a huge smile on her face after seeing the amount of love her fans shower on her.

Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has skyrocketed unlike anyone. Her songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ have been at hype since the beginning and it seems that there is no end to it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan – Goodbye is receiving love from all quarters. Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.