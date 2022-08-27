Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans as she gets papped at the Mumbai Airport

Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans at the Mumbai Airport, as the actress came to the city to fulfill certain work commitments. Also known as Srivalli, Rashmika donned upon a sans makeup look, and opted for a simple kurti with jeans. As she made an entry through the airport, Rashmika was mobbed by a storm of fans who came to get a glimpse of the actress and click pictures with her.

In the video, Rashmika can be seen obliging fans and young kids who had come to meet her with pictures and selfies.

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika plays the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the dark thriller Animal. Sandeep Vanga’s second Hindi film after the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.