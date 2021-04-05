Rashmika Mandanna gets the sweetest birthday wish from her Mission Majnu co-star Sidharth Malhotra

Wishes and greetings are galore in the house of Rashmika Mandanna, as the actress rings in her 25th birthday today. Having said that, Sidharth Malhotra who will soon be seen sharing screen space with her in her debut Bollywood film, ‘Mission Majnu’, took to his Instagram handle to share a happy moment with her from their script reading session.

“Happy Birthday @rashmika_mandanna, From script readings to performing, it’s been super fun. Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day,” wrote Sidharth.

In the picture, Rashmika can be seen laughing as she reads a script. Sidharth on the other hand seems to be amused by the discussion.

Rashmika had been shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow for almost a month. Post wrapping up a schedule of the film, Rashmika has hopped on to the sets of her second Bollywood film, ‘Goodbye’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.

Her debut Tamil film, ‘Sulthan’, which was recently released, got in rave reviews from the audiences and the critic alike, and is being counted as one of the highest grossers.