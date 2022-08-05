Rashmika Mandanna juggles between the shoot of Goodbye and Animal

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai fulfilling her work commitments and is also shooting for her two upcoming Hindi projects ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while also dubbing for her debut Bollywood film, ‘Goodbye’.

A source close to the actor reveals, “Rashmika has been currently working on a jampacked schedule with the shoot of her upcoming films. Right now, she is in Mumbai, currently shooting for ‘Animal’ in the city. They had recently shot some patches of the film in Delhi. Now, she will be start dubbing for ‘Goodbye’ and juggle between the two films.

Rashmika’s big Bollywood debut has been eagerly awaited by her fans with the family entertainer, ‘Goodbye’ in which she will be seen opposite to Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, apart from ‘Animal’ and ‘Goodbye’, Rashmika has the sequel of ‘Pushpa’ 2 under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty.