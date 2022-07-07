Rashmika Mandanna looks alluring in the latest black and white image!

Be it with her films or latest pictures, Pushpa actress, Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna is one diva who is ruling the hearts of the masses all across the country. Here the actress again drops a hot picture while raising the temperature.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a uber-hot monochrome picture while her scattered hairs multiplied her gorgeousness to the next level. She further wrote the caption –

“Give me a piece of you. 🖤🤍”

Bestowed with the tag of a National crush, the actress stole the hearts of the millions with her fabulous performance in Pushpa, making her a pan India star due to which she has a lineup of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty.

Apart from Goodbye, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.