Rashmika Mandanna looks like a midnight dream in this black lacy gown

Rashmika Mandanna is outrightly raising the temperature and we are awestruck with her latest gown that she wore as she attended an award function. The actress looked like a complete midnight dream in this lace gown, with her long sleek legs showing off, and her hair done in a bun.

Taking to social media, she shared the pictures and showcased her gratitude for winning the award of Best Debut for her film ‘Goodbye’ at the Zee Cine Awards yesterday. She writes “A very very special day, got an award, had a performance… feel absolutely grateful for everything and everyone in my life 🤍”

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna attended Milan Fashion Week and marked her presence for the first time. She also met several Korean superstars, about which several fans got excited about. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.