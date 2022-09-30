Rashmika Mandanna opens up on the popularity of Saami Saami

Pushpa actress, Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying love from all quarters of the country as her song ‘Saami Saami’ has been creating waves across all boundaries, ever since it’s release.

Speaking on the latest viral video of a Nepalese girl grooving on Saami Saami, Rashmika Mandanna said, while speaking to a leading publication, “I loved it, she was just too cute. I have been looking at the kids also dancing to the song, which is too cute. I am seeing videos of people from all age group picking up the song and dance to it.”

Further adding onto it, Rashmika says, “When the song was released it was received so much love, that people from everywhere are singing and dancing to the song. It’s amazing when some craft of yours does not belong to just one age group, instead its loved by everyone which makes it all the more special.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise made the actor a household name across India. Apart from her performance in the Telugu hit, the actor also earned praise for her dance in the chartbuster Saami Saami. Her hook step in the dance became a sensation.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, ‘Goodbye’, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Varisu’ opposite Vijay Thalapatty and ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.