Rashmika Mandanna strikes smiling poses in between shots

A bright smile never fails to charm someone. The national crush, Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media and shared pictures of her donning a huge floral arrangement on her head and smiled eye to eye.

She shared the post with a caption, “You choose which one you likey.. 🌸✨❤️

Ps: this is what I do when I am jobless in between my shots. 🤣”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSpF1DhJz-g/?utm_medium=copy_link

If this is what jobless looks like, we want it. The only actress to have projects signed and in production, panning in six industries.

She will soon be gracing the bollywood screens in her debut film ‘Mission Majnu’, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Her second Bollywood project is ‘Goodbye’ in which she will be sharing a screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.