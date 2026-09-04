Rashmika Mandanna tops the Mood of the Nation Poll

Rashmika Mandanna has added another significant recognition to her growing list of achievements, emerging as one of India’s most popular stars in the latest India Today Mood of the Nation poll with an impressive 14.7% vote share. Being at the top of the vote share is a strong reflection of the extraordinary connect Rashmika has built with audiences across languages, regions and generations. From Telugu and Kannada cinema to Tamil and Hindi films, the actress has successfully established herself as a truly pan-India star, with her popularity continuing to grow with every project. Interestingly, the same poll sees Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most iconic and celebrated stars in Indian cinema, topping the male list with an 14.7% vote share.

The poll puts Rashmika at No. 1, followed by Deepika Padukone at 11.2%, Shraddha Kapoor at 10.8%, Sai Pallavi at 10.2% and Alia Bhatt at 8.8%. The results show Rashmika’s strong popularity and growing reach among audiences across the country.

For Rashmika, this recognition comes at an important stage in her career. Over the years, she has taken on commercial entertainers, intense roles and characters that have become popular with audiences. Her natural charm, emotional connect and relatable performances have helped her become one of the most recognisable female stars in Indian cinema today.

Her pan-India journey has been particularly remarkable. From Srivalli in Pushpa to her performances in films such as Chhaava, Rashmika has consistently found a connect with audiences beyond the boundaries of a single industry. Her characters have travelled across the country, further cementing her position as one of the leading actresses of her generation.

And there is clearly much more to look forward to. Rashmika has an exciting line-up ahead, with projects including Mysaa, Raaka, Animal Park, Ranabaali and Pushpa 3. With such a diverse slate of films on the horizon, the Pan India No.1 heroine looks set to continue her remarkable run and take her already massive audience to even greater heights.