Rashmika Mandanna wraps up shoot of her debut Bollywood film Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up the filming of her portion for her Bollywood debut movie, Mission Majnu, on Saturday. The actress has been paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in director Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller movie.

Taking to her twitter, Rashmika wrote, “& It’s a wrap.. what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu. I..for one..can’t believe.. I have already wrapped for my first Hindi film.. I remember the time I heard the script for the first time and I went like.. ‘I want to be a part of this beautiful film'”.

& It’s a wrap..❤️ what a lovely lovely time I had shooting for #missionmajnu 🌸

Rashmika’s Bollywood debut has already gathered eyeballs for all the right reasons. Even before the release of Mission Majnu, Rashmika has already signed another Hindi film, ‘Goodbye’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Mission Majnu is inspired by real events in the 1970s. Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of a RAW agent in the film while Rashmika’s role has been kept under wrap as of now. Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta will produce the movie under their respective production banners RSVP and Guilty By Association.