Rasika Dugal joins Stephen Fry, Michelle Gomez and Alexander Owen for an international audio series The Empire 

After owning the OTT space with Lootcase, Mirzapur Season 2, A Suitable Boy and Out Of Love Season 1, Rasika Dugal awaits the release of an international audio venture. All set to represent India on the global front, the versatile actor signed a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2 entitled ‘The Empire’ written by Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish. The said production is a comedy audio series which shall release on the 7th of March.

The Empire is set in Imperial India where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help – and sometimes hindrance – of his colleagues. Dugal will be voicing over for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary. Apart from Rasika, the voice cast includes the bigwigs of the acting world such as Stephen Fry, Alexander Owen, Anuvab Pal and Michelle Gomez.

The character that Rasika will essaying is a bright and intelligent woman in Darjeeling in 1911 who stands up to the new British magistrate and this leads to things neither were expecting. The series marks the actor’s second attempt at comedy after the digital hit, Lootcase. Interestingly, The Empire is part of the BBC’s Festival of Funny, a previously announced celebration of comedy.

Rasika says, “Anuvab Pal`s script had me in splits when I read it. I had come off a three month long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed. It was an absolute honour to collaborate with actors like Stephen Fry, Alexandra Owen and Michelle Gomez. All of us logged in to a zoom call and recorded from studios in different parts of the world from different time zones. It was a delight to witness so much talent and listen to such beautiful voices ! I can’t wait to dive into the rest of it.”