Raveena Tandon gets invited by Bhopal Forest Department and Forest Minister Of MP as distinguished guest of The International Herbal Fair

Raveena Tandon, who reached Bhopal, attended the seven-day 9th International Herbal Fair. The Forest Minister Vijay Shah has invited talented actor Raveena Tandon as distinguished guest of the International Herbal Fair, which is underway at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah dearly called her “My little sister who is such a famous actress has come to grace this occasion for which we are very grateful”. He further stated how her arrival has increased the respect of the fair and how much the people of Bhopal love her. He appreciated Raveena Tandon’s work for the wildlife. At one point While talking, He also hinted that he plans to make Raveena Tandon the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of MP in the future and will make an official announcement soon.

Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the guest of the International Herbal Fair “Even though I was born in Mumbai, I have a deep connection to Bhopal. My grandfather and father have been related to Gwalior and Itarsi.”

Besides being a brilliant actress, Raveena is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, the protection of endangered species in India, and conserving the environment.