Ravi Kishan applauds Sonal Chauhan’s commitment in shooting Ghum Ghum in 2-3 degrees temperature for Mirzapur: The Movie

The much-awaited album launch of Mirzapur: The Movie took place in Mumbai today, attracting a lively crowd of enthusiastic fans. Sharing the stage for the first time were Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan, who opened up about the audio release of a highly energetic track ‘Ghum Ghum’ featuring Sonal at the front and center. The song releases today, August 31, at 8 pm.

Ravi Kishan hailed Sonal Chauhan’s incredible dedication in shooting the song at a challenging temperature of 2-3 degrees. “When we were shooting this song, the temperature was 2-3 degrees at night. We were all in our comfortable clothes because of the weather. But it was really windy that night, and all of us were trying to ditch our shots because of the chilly weather. This song was very difficult song and Sonal was there all along,” said Ravi Kishan on stage.

Mirzapur: The Movie is easily one of the most awaited theatrical releases coming up, with the audience eagerly waiting for absolute bhaukaal! Sonal Chauhan enters Mirzapur’s riveting world as Mumtaz Bibi, promising to fuel the world of the gangster-drama several notches.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal among others. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September 2026.