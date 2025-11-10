Real Kashmir Football Club: Sony LIV presents the true story of how hope found its goal in Kashmir

Sony LIV today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original series Real Kashmir Football Club, an extraordinary retelling of how two men turned a region’s passion for football into a movement of hope and pride.

Streaming from 9th December, the series chronicles the inspiring journey of two visionaries who dared to dream and build from scratch the first professional football club from Kashmir to play in India’s top-tier league and win a national trophy.

The trailer captures the emotion, brotherhood, and unwavering spirit that powered this remarkable rise, from muddy grounds to national glory. Featuring powerful performances by Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the series brings alive the pulse, pride, and unbreakable spirit of Kashmir through the lens of sport.

Manav Kaul shared, ”Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it’s about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It’s about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub added, ”This story is a celebration of friendship, faith, and sheer conviction. It’s raw and deeply human. What these men built wasn’t just a football club, it was a reason for people to believe again.”

Produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment, directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu, and Mathai, Real Kashmir Football Club also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role. The creative ensemble captures the power of unity, resilience, and sport as a force for transformation.

Executive Producers include Kilian Kerwin, Vishakha Singh, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and SK Global Entertainment’s Matt Aragachi and Michael Hogan. Inspired by true events, Real Kashmir Football Club is a tribute to courage, camaraderie, and the unyielding power of sport to heal and inspire.

Real Kashmir Football Club, streaming from 9th December, only on Sony LIV.