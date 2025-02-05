Real story, real locations: DOP Santhana Krishnan reveals Sky Force production challenges

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya is more than just another war film, it is a deeply moving tribute to India’s unsung hero, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

The DOP of the film Santhana Krishnan, recently posted a detailed post on social media which gave a glimpse on what went into capturing the essence of India’s first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war. He shared that Sky Force was filmed in 52 days, which was a challenge in itself. But what made the production even more demanding was the decision to shoot on real locations, including the Hakimpet Airbase. This decision brought a level of realism to the film but also introduced layers of complexity that tested the entire crew’s precision and adaptability. Every aspect of the shoot demanded meticulous planning. From camera placements to lighting setups, every detail had to be carefully executed to maintain authenticity while ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Shooting in an active airbase meant that the crew had to work around operational constraints, making swift assembly and dismantling of equipment a daily necessity.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Sky Force becomes the first film of 2025 to enter the 100 crore club.