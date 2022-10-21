Reasons why you shouldn’t miss entering Be YouNick’s Apna Villa on Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, along with social media sensation Nick (popularly known as Be YouNick), has finally welcomed viewers to their much-talked-about villa of craziness. Yes! The doors to the highly-anticipated series Apna Villa are now open, and it is streaming for free on Amazon miniTV. Apna Villa circles around best friends Nick and Tushar, who get entangled in some hilariously problematic situations. While they put their best foot forward trying to get out of these situations, chaos ensues when unsuspecting guests bring unusual situations to the duo. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, here are some more reasons why you cannot miss watching this series!

An Ode to Friendship: Apna Villa is a salute to friendships all over the world. It is a journey of two friends, Nick and Tushar, who rent out an expensive villa and face the highs and lows of life together. It is said that ‘true friends aren’t the ones who make your problems disappear, they are the ones who won’t disappear when you’re facing problems,’ and Apna Villa is an apt example of this saying. With some emotional, funny, and touching moments, the series will win your hearts and make you miss your buddies in no time.

Relatable Storyline: The story of Apna Villa is not only relatable but also intriguing. Why, you ask?The situations and relationships explored in the series like Nick-Tushar’s friendship, their vacation time, and handling situations together, along with the many shenanigans they get into, are events that a person might have faced in his/her life. So, you’re certainly going to see yourself in the duo’s shoes.

A Villa filled with comedians: The series encompasses elements of drama, confusion, fun, compassion, and much more. But what stands out is the comedy. The comic punch in Apna Villa is unmatchable as a villa full of comedians like Nick, Tushar, and Atul Khatri, flex their comedic prowess to tickle viewers’ funny bones. So, tighten your seatbelts for a fun-filled rollercoaster ride!

Free on Amazon miniTV: Co-directed by Vivek Menon and Nick, Apna Villa is exclusively streaming on Amazon miniTV. Filled with drama, entertainment, and emotions, the 5-episode series will make you feel like you’re a part of the gang on the screen!

So, are you excited to visit Be Younick’s Apna Villa, too? Stream the series now on Amazon miniTV, free within the Amazon Shopping App and Fire TV.