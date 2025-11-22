Reemly’s Design Studio unveils Sutranjali: Threads of Timeless Grace at Bhubaneswar Times Show 2025

Reemly’s Design Studio proudly presented its new Autumn/Fall/Winter Collection, “Sutranjali – Threads of Timeless Grace,” at the first-ever Bhubaneswar Times Show 2025, marking a significant moment for Odisha’s fashion and handloom revival.

Sutranjali is a heartfelt offering to the weaving heritage of Nuapatna, Bargarh, Kotpad and Sonepur, celebrating the unmatched craftsmanship that defines these clusters. The collection beautifully bridges tradition and modernity, showcasing handwoven textiles, intricate detailing and silhouettes crafted for the contemporary Indian woman.

The highlight of the collection is the use of fine organza drapes adorned with delicate Pattachitra hand-painting, bringing Odisha’s ancient art to life through soft pastel and earthy tones. Each ensemble is meticulously shaped by master weavers, karigars and artists who worked tirelessly to perfect every thread, every brushstroke and every silhouette.

Featuring structured jackets, tailored blazers, and elegant bandhgala blouses, the collection reflects a balance of comfort, royalty and modern sophistication, designed thoughtfully for Odisha’s transitional winter and diverse lifestyle.

With Sutranjali, Reemly’s Design Studio continues its commitment to celebrating Odisha’s craft legacy through contemporary design, presenting wearable art that carries emotion, culture and timeless grace.