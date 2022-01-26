Republic Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan extends warm wishes to followers and fans!

As the entire nation is filled with patriotic spirit on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, several Bollywood celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers on social media.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media and wrote, “Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift & co-exist. Jai Hind.”

Hrithik’s first look from his highly-anticipated film ‘Vikram Vedha’ launched on the special occasion of his birthday, was lauded by the audience, industry and critics. The superstar will also be seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone.