Revati Mahurkar danced in heels until 5 a.m. for her upcoming track with Prince Narula

Rising performer Revati Mahurkar is set to make waves once again with her upcoming collaboration with Prince Narula, a project that promises to showcase a completely new side of the talented artist. Known for her powerful screen presence and dynamic dance performances, Revati has been steadily establishing herself as one of the most sought-after faces in the Indian music video industry.

For the upcoming track, Revati pushed her limits during an intense overnight shoot, performing high-energy dance sequences in heels until the early hours of the morning.

Speaking about the experience, Revati shared, “It was an intense shoot, but every dance move was so exciting that I felt energized with every take. I was dancing in heels until 5 or 6 in the morning, and honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to watch the song and recreate the choreography themselves.”

The music video features three distinct looks, allowing Revati to showcase her versatility through varied expressions, styling, and performance styles. Industry insiders are already anticipating the release, which is expected to arrive by the end of July.

With successful projects like Qatal, Tevar, Mascara, and her previous collaboration with Prince Narula already under her belt, Revati continues to strengthen her position as a rising force in the entertainment industry. Her dedication, passion, and commitment to her craft remain at the heart of every performance, making this upcoming release one of her most anticipated projects yet.