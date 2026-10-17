Revati Mahurkar shares a special moment with Esha Deol

Some moments on stage go beyond the occasion itself. For emerging actress and performer Revati Mahurkar, receiving an award from Esha Deol became one such moment — a meeting of two women at different stages of their journeys in the entertainment industry, sharing a spotlight that carried its own special significance.

For Revati, who is carving her own path in Bollywood as an outsider, sharing the stage with a member of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic film families was particularly memorable. Esha, who has been making headlines with her return to the entertainment space, brought her own star power and warmth to the occasion.

But it was a spontaneous exchange between the two that made the moment even more personal.

While on stage, Esha complimented Revati, telling her, “You are so beautiful.” Revati, caught pleasantly off guard, returned the compliment — a sweet exchange that left her blushing and added an unexpectedly personal touch to an already special evening.

Beyond the award itself, the encounter offered Revati a moment to reflect on her own journey. While Esha Deol carries the legacy of a celebrated Bollywood family, Revati represents a different kind of story: that of an artist building her place in the industry through her own experiences, opportunities and determination.

The evening also brought back memories of Esha’s iconic dance legacy, with her infectious energy and signature moves serving as a reminder of the charisma that has made her a memorable presence in Indian entertainment.

For Revati, the moment felt especially meaningful. As Esha continues to explore her next chapter in the industry, Revati is working towards her own — expanding her screen presence, pursuing new creative opportunities and moving closer to the kind of acting career she envisions for herself.

Having appeared in music videos such as Qatal and Tevar, Revati is now focused on evolving beyond individual projects and establishing herself as an actress with her own distinct identity.

Sometimes, a milestone is not just about the recognition you receive, but also about the people you meet and the possibilities a moment can represent. For Revati Mahurkar, sharing the stage with Esha Deol was a reminder that every journey in Bollywood has its own starting point — and that hers is only just unfolding.