Revati Mahurkar turns up the heat in Ruffle Dunali with Prince Narula

After grabbing eyeballs with her dynamic presence in Tevar alongside Harddy Sandhu, and celebrating the phenomenal success of Qatal with Guru Randhawa crossing 200 million views, digital sensation Revati Mahurkar is all set to make audiences dance once again with her new track Ruffle Dunali.

Her latest track, Ruffle Dunali, sees her paired opposite Prince Narula in a never-seen-before avatar that blends high-energy performance with a strong, rooted Indian aesthetic. The song brings together the vibrancy of Punjabi music with a distinct Haryanvi lyrical flavour, creating a massy, high-impact vibe that instantly connects with audiences.

What truly sets this project apart is Revati’s expressive performance. Moving beyond just being a visual presence, she fully embraces dance while bringing strong emotion into her performance, presenting herself in a more traditional Indian look while exploring a wider range of expressions on screen. This shift marks a conscious step towards establishing herself as a performer with strong acting potential.

Revati shares, “Ruffle Dunali is very different from what I’ve done before. It has a massy, high-energy vibe, but what excited me the most was the chance to really perform — to lip-sync, to emote, and to be seen in a more Indian look. I got to explore expressions in a way I hadn’t before, and that’s something I truly enjoyed. I want people to see me beyond just music videos now, as someone who can act and bring characters to life.”

With conversations already underway with film producers, Revati Mahurkar is clearly setting the stage for a seamless transition into acting, using Ruffle Dunali as a powerful stepping stone in that journey.