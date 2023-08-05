Revisiting five iconic dialogues from Kajol’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha on her birthday

Kajol’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha recently dropped on Disney+ Hotstar and has been garnering rave reviews. On Kajol’s birthday this year, let’s revisit her incredible performance in the series with some of the most hard hitting dialogues she delivered in the show and have remained etched in our memory forever. Join us in honoring this Bollywood legend and relive the brilliance of Kajol’s unforgettable portrayal, an experience that continues to touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.

“Jab ek galti baar baar doharaye jaye, toh voh gunah ban jaati hai.”

In The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, Kajol’s character Noyonika drops some real wisdom! She shares that repeating mistakes can actually turn them into accepted virtues over time. It makes you think about human behavior and how our perceptions change through life’s ups and downs.

“Insaan ki aadat badal sakti hai, fitrat nahi.”

In the courtroom drama, Kajol’ character Noyonika drops some serious truth bombs. She says that habits can change, but our true selves stay the same. It’s a wake-up call, urging us to embrace our real selves and understand who we truly are. No more pretending, just raw authenticity!

“Trial sirf courtroom mein nahi, zindagi mein bhi hote hai.”

In the larger context of life, Kajol’ character Noyonika, shares a truth that goes way beyond the court. Life’s a rollercoaster of challenges, and each one gives us a chance to grow and be strong.

“Maine bohot saalo baad phir zindagi se ladna shuru kiya hai, aur bohot maza aaraha hai.”

Kajol’ character Noyonika is completely no filter -she spills the beans about her self-discovery journey. She’s back in the game, ready to take on life’s challenges with a big grin. It’s like a power-up moment that makes you want to dive into life headfirst and own it!

“Ab mai sirf saboot pe bharosa karti hu, logo pe nahi.”

Drama alert! In the show Kajol’ character Noyonika lays down a truth bomb. She trusts evidence, not people’s talk. It’s a reminder to be smart and think for yourself, ’cause you can’t always believe everything you hear.