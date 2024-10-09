Rhea Chakraborty joins as the new gang leader for the 20th Season of MTV Roadies – Roadies Double Cross

MTV is set to make a thunderous return with the landmark 20th season of the genre-defining adventure reality show, – MTV Roadies Double Cross. Over the past two decades, MTV Roadies has evolved beyond just a reality show—it has become a cultural revolution, shaping the dreams and ambitions of India’s youth. This season, however, promises to push the boundaries like never before, and leading the charge is none other than the man who defines the heart and soul of MTV Roadies, Rannvijay Singha.

The third Gang Leader for MTV Roadies Double Cross is none other than, Rhea Chakraborty! Rhea won hearts last season, and had proven to be a great Gang Leader as well when Vashu from her Gang won the season! She has become a symbol of resilience and fearless leadership when she took stride against stereotypes multiple times through the show. She always gave girl boss vibes, motivated the contestants, and was the leader everyone admired.

MTV recently revealed the first two Gang Leaders Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia. Prince Narula is synonymous with MTV Roadies and returns once again. Having started off his journey as a contestant, Prince has now cemented his legacy as a Gang Leader. Joining him is the unstoppable Neha Dhupia, who brings her fierce energy back to the arena for MTV Roadies Double Cross.

As MTV Roadies Double Cross celebrates its monumental 20th season, it continues to blaze a trail as a cultural force that has defined ambition, rebellion, and unstoppable grit for two decades. What began as a groundbreaking reality show has now transformed into a rite of passage—where being a Roadie is the ultimate badge of courage, ambition, and defiance.