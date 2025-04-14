Rhea Chakraborty shines as the showstopper at the 11th Annual Teach For Change Fundraiser

Hyderabad sparkled with star power as actress Rhea Chakraborty lit up the runway as the showstopper for Teach For Change’s 11th Annual Fundraiser Fashion Show. Hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, actor, producer, and founder of Teach For Change, the event held on 12th April brought together celebrities and supporters in a vibrant celebration of fashion and philanthropy. The evening was a glittering affair aimed at raising funds and awareness for quality education for underprivileged children across the country.

A total of 42 actors from all over India came together to support the cause, making it one of the most star-studded editions of the fundraiser yet.

The event was a visual delight with a stunning collection on display by celebrated designer Swathi Veldandi, further elevated by the exquisite craftsmanship of the renowned jewellery brand Aabharanam. Alongside Rhea, the ramp saw prominent faces from the world of sports and cinema, including Saina Nehwal, Hebah Patel, Kavya Thapar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jasmine Bhasin, Prince, Varun Sandesh and more. Adding gravitas to the event were dignitaries such as D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT of Telangana, Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment and Forests, MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy, Environmentalist Asif Bhamla and former DGP Anjani Kumar, among others.

Lakshmi Manchu, brimming with pride, said, “Teach For Change has always been about empowering lives through education. Seeing the immense support from our film fraternity and public leaders inspires us to dream bigger and reach farther.”

Showstopper Rhea Chakraborty shared her thoughts, stating, “Humbled to be a small part of the beautiful initiative Teach for Change. Under the inspiring leadership of my dear friend Lakshmi Manchu, this movement is transforming children’s education in India. Our shared passion for a better tomorrow begins with these young minds — for they are our future, and their education is our greatest investment.”

With each shimmering ensemble and powerful step on the runway, the event was a bold statement in favor of accessible education for all.