Rhea Chakraborty takes her viral blush moment a step further with her new makeup line

After The Traitors Season 2, Rhea Chakraborty’s viral blush look caught the attention of fans and beauty enthusiasts, with many taking to social media to recreate her fresh, flushed look. What began as a much-loved beauty moment has now taken a new turn, with Rhea bringing her personal approach to makeup to life through a collaboration with a beauty brand. The actress and entrepreneur has joined hands with a Beauty Brand to launch Caught Blushin’, marking the beginning of her makeup line with the brand.

For Rhea, makeup has always been an avenue for creativity, experimentation and self-expression. The response to her blush look presented an opportunity to create something inspired by her own beauty choices and the looks people had come to love. With Caught Blushin’, she brings this idea to life through a blush designed with Indian skin tones in mind, featuring a blendable, buildable formula that can be customised from a subtle wash of colour to a more defined flush. The collaboration will see Rhea and the beauty brand develop more products together.

Speaking about the collaboration, actress and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty said, “Makeup is something that has always really excited me. I love experimenting with different looks, playing with colour and finding little things that make me feel good. Staze is a brand I’ve used and genuinely liked, so when my blush look got so much love and people started recreating it, the idea of creating something together felt very natural. When I first spoke to Saahil about the collaboration, I knew Staze had what it takes to bring this idea to life. Their understanding of beauty, combined with the depth and breadth of their experience, gave me the confidence that we could create something that was not just exciting, but also relevant and accessible for people. I wanted to create a blush that I would personally want to use — something that works beautifully on Indian skin tones, is easy to build and, importantly, is accessible. That’s really how Caught Blushin’ came about. I’ve been closely involved in the process of creating it, which makes this collaboration especially close to my heart. I’m really excited about the Rhea x Staze makeup line and look forward to creating more products that feel true to me, my approach to beauty and the way I love experimenting with makeup.”

Beyond her work as an actress, Rhea has continued to explore her entrepreneurial side. She is the founder of Chapter 2, her second entrepreneurial journey, where she is building a platform centred on conversations, creativity and culture. Her experience of building a venture of her own brings a personal and entrepreneurial perspective to her latest collaboration, allowing her to be closely involved in shaping a product that reflects her interests and sensibilities.

Saahil Nayar, Business Head, Staze, said, “At Staze, we are constantly looking at the beauty moments that move from culture into everyday conversations and, eventually, into people’s makeup bags. Rhea’s blush look was one such moment. The response to it was immediate and organic, and it felt like the perfect opportunity to turn that moment into a product. What made this collaboration particularly exciting was how naturally Rhea and Staze connected over a shared passion for makeup and beauty. Her enthusiasm and genuine passion for the category came through from our very first conversations. I have also admired the entrepreneurial journey she has built for herself, and it was clear to me that we had the right person to collaborate with — someone who brings her own perspective, curiosity and understanding of beauty to the table. With Caught Blushin’, we are bringing that shared sensibility into a high-performance, versatile product that is easy to use and designed for beauty on the go. This is the beginning of the Rhea x Staze makeup line, and we’re excited to build more products together that bring her point of view on beauty to life.”

The collaboration marks another step in Rhea’s journey of exploring interests beyond the screen, bringing together her love for makeup and her experience as an entrepreneur. With her viral blush look serving as the starting point, she is set to explore more products that reflect her personal approach to beauty, experimentation and self-expression.