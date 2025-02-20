Rima Das’ Busan Winner Village Rockstars 2 gets Diversion on board for World Sales ahead of its European Premiere at Berlinale 2025

Rima Das’ Busan winner ‘Village Rockstars 2’ had its European Premiere at Berlinale International Film Festival 2025. The film opened to a packed-house and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

It’s the only Indian feature selected in Generation 14 Plus category of the festival held from 13-23 Feb, 2025. Ahead of its European Premiere, Bangkok-based sales company Diversion has acquired world sales rights for the film.

The film is a sequel to Award-winning indie feature Village Rockstars that made waves Internationally and in India following its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards 2019.

This is Rima’s second feature to be selected at Berlinale after Bulbul Can Sing won Special Mention at Berlinale 2019 in Generation 14 Plus. Rima Das also had the honour of being the Jury Member at Berlinale 2020 in the same category.

The film had its World Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival where it won the much coveted Kim Jiseok Award for ‘Best Film’ and India Premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition.

The film produced by Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia and Bad Rabbit Pictures Co. Ltd stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, Manabendra Das.

Thrilled about the response at Berlinale Premiere the writer-director-producer Rima Das says, “I’m overwhelmed by today’s premiere at Berlin. We had a packed screening at the beautiful Zoo Palast theatre, and the audience gave us so much love. It feels like things are slowly coming full circle, opening the film to European audiences.I truly love the Berlin International Film Festival—the energy of the audience and the enthusiasm of the festival team make it such a soulful experience. It’s always an honor to be back.”

Talking about finding collaborators and World Sales, Rima adds, “I’m also happy to share that we are now collaborating with Diversion for sales. Looking forward to this journey and hoping to bring the film to theatres in India soon!”