Rima Mishra talks about her experience of styling Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal

After making a mark in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ that was hosted by Karan Johar, model and actor Pratik Sehajpal was invited to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ owing to his effortless charm and skills entertaining personality. Among other things, Pratik was widely lauded for the outfits he wore in the show. Many people who reviewed this season even went on to state that Pratik was, in fact, the best-dressed celebrity on the show.

While Pratik deserves all the credit for carrying off the different outfits with a lot of confidence, the person behind his stylish appearance is Rima Mishra, a young stylist who has been making waves with the outfits she has sourced out and designed for many celebrities recently.

Talking about styling Pratik for Bigg Boss 15, he says, “Pratik is someone who is known for being brutally honest and confident. These traits also come into play when he wears an outfit. Before he went inside the Bigg Boss house, we finalized all the clothes for him and decided what he would wear on which day. While it is important to look your best during the Weekend Ka Waar episodes which Salman Khan hosts, one must also look good inside the house on an everyday basis.”

While many contestants were eliminated throughout many weeks, Pratik managed to secure a place for himself as one of the finalists of the reality show. His fans are praying for him to win the show. Regardless of whether he emerges as the winner or not, he is somebody who has surely won a lot of hearts.

Pointing out Pratik’s unique quality, Rima says, “It was incredible styling Pratik because of many reasons. He is somebody who makes a simple white shirt and a pair of jeans look extremely stylish and at the same time, wears outlandish clothes with extreme confidence. While working with him, I was never worried about a particular outfit suiting him or not. He makes everything he wears look as if it was designed only for him!”

With Bigg Boss 15 slated to go off-air soon, Rima hopes to collaborate with many other projects in the future. With the kind of appreciation Pratik has received for his outfits, he will surely want Rima to be the only person who styles him!