Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to perform at iconic global venue for Sitar For Mental Health

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the sitar virtuoso and mental health advocate who has spent the past five years turning Indian classical music and mental wellbeing into a global Gen Z movement, has announced dates and venues for the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States leg of his Sitar For Mental Health Tour.

The tour opens October 1 at London’s Royal Albert Hall before crossing to North America for five more dates: Capital One Hall in Washington, D.C. (November 18); The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto (November 19); Carnegie Hall in New York (November 21); Paramount Theatre in Oakland (November 23) and The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles (November 24).

The routing puts Sharma on some of the most historically significant stages in live music. Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall in particular have hosted generations of the genre’s defining performers, and each of the tour’s remaining venues carries its own reputation for presenting ambitious, genre-spanning work. For Sharma, a protégé of Pandit Ravi Shankar, whose music helped introduce Indian classical traditions to audiences around the world, playing these halls isn’t just a career milestone; it’s a chance to see whether a modern-day wellness-oriented concert format can hold an audience raised on very different kinds of live music.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma reflects, “The intention is to dissolve the barrier between the artist and the audience and to place the attendees directly at the heart of the experience. This is my way of paying homage to the most historic artistic venues around the world and the legendary artists I’ve grown up listening to.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a monumental year for Sharma. Following the massive success of his 10-city tour across India which drew more than 100,000+ attendees, serving as a benchmark for spiritual and neo-classical live formats in the country, the 26-year-old artist is proving that ancient Indian classical instrumentation has a pivotal role to play in the modern global music ecosystem. The India run also carried major structural milestones, including the live unveiling of SITARA, a next-generation electric sitar custom-made by Sanjay Rikhi Ram.

As the youngest and last disciple of the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, Sharma has uniquely bridged generations. His signature style effortlessly weaves the therapeutic, mathematical depth of traditional Indian ragas with ambient electronic textures, lo-fi beats, and cinematic soundscapes like ‘Chanakya’, ‘The Burning Ghat’, ‘Shiv Kailash’ and ‘Tandavam’.

Unlike conventional music concerts, a Sitar for Mental Health show acts as an interactive, safe haven. Audiences are guided through communal breathwork, mindfulness anchoring, and unfiltered, candid onstage dialogues about anxiety, depression, and self-care. The movement has even broken into clinical spaces, recently executing a first-of-its-kind music-driven well-being program in partnership with premier inpatient healthcare facilities. Founded in 2020, Sitar For Mental Health is a critically acclaimed global live-music initiative blending Indian classical tradition with mantra chanting and sound healing, and has now become the highest-selling neo-classical music IP promoting inner wellbeing and mindfulness.

A fourth-generation member of Delhi’s Rikhi Ram family of instrument makers, Sharma has built a global footprint that includes a solo performance at the White House during President Biden’s 2022 Diwali celebration, a 60,000-capacity solo set at NRG Stadium in Houston for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an appearance at the Woodstock 50 Reunion honouring his late guru’s original 1969 set.