‘Rishikesh has been incredibly lucky for me!’, says Bhumi Pednekar, who feels the city has only brought her good fortune

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is heading to Rishikesh after wrapping the Dehradun schedule of her next film, Badhaai Do. She is thrilled to be shooting in Rishikesh because she feels it has only brought her enormous good luck!

Bhumi reveals, “Rishikesh holds a very special place in my heart and it has been incredibly lucky for me! I shot in this most beautiful place for my debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha, then for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and both these films went on to become huge hits. Now, I will be shooting in Rishikesh again for Badhaai Do and I’m certain that it will become my lucky charm for the third time!”

The versatile actress says visiting Rishikesh will evoke a lot of nostalgia for her. Bhumi says, “I’m really excited to soak in this city because there are so many memories attached to it. I have always received so much love from the people of Rishikesh every time I have visited and I’m looking forward to their warm hospitality again. It’s been a while. I can’t wait to go back and relive all the nostalgia, all the love, all the incredible local food of Rishikesh.”