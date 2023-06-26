Ritabhari Chakraborty celebrates a working birthday on the sets of her upcoming Bengali project in London

Renowned Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty is all set to celebrate her birthday in a unique and exciting way this year. As she passionately pursues her craft, Ritabhari will be working on the sets of her highly anticipated Bengali project in the vibrant city of London.

Born on June 26th, Ritabhari Chakraborty has captivated audiences with her impeccable talent and stunning performances. With numerous accolades to her name, she continues to redefine the boundaries of Bengali cinema.

Ritabhari Chakraborty expressed her excitement about her working birthday, saying, “I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to celebrate my birthday doing what I love the most. Being on set and collaborating with such talented individuals is truly a gift. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this project to life and share it with my fans. This birthday is a reminder of my passion and commitment to my craft.”

Fans eagerly await the release of this project, which promises to be a visual and emotional treat. Ritabhari Chakraborty’s birthday celebration on set symbolizes her unwavering dedication to her craft and her love for cinema.