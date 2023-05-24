Ritabhari Chakraborty pioneers a new wave in Bengali Cinema with focus on women-centric films

In an era where gender representation in films remains a pressing issue, Ritabhari has emerged as a trailblazer, consistently taking on projects that focus on women. Her commitment to portraying strong female characters garners admiration from audiences and critics alike.

Reflecting on her journey, Ritabhari said, “I believe in the transformative power of cinema and strive to bring forth stories that empower women. It is an honor to be part of projects like ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommot’ that resonate with audiences and encourage conversations about gender equality. Thanks to a team like Windows i could do this all over again “

Her previous film, “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommot,” revolves around the lives and struggles of women within a religious context, receiving praise for its progressive narrative and performances. Audiences connected with its empowering message, contributing to its remarkable box office success. Ritabhari’s recent release, “Fatafati,” is on track to become this summer’s highest-grossing film.

Fatafati is created by the same team behind Brahma Janen Gopon Kommot, including the director Aritra Mukherjee , writer Zinia Sen, and producer duo Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy.

Ritabhari’s exceptional talent and commitment to meaningful storytelling solidify her position as a true trendsetter and catalyst for positive change in Bengali cinema.