Ritabhari Chakraborty steals the show with her performance at IFFI for the second year in a row

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the most prominent names in the Bengali cinema. She’s also accumulated a massive fan following over the years and every time she shares photos on social media, her fans can’t stop being in awe of her.

Praised for her talents as an actor, Ritabhari is often seen at high profile award functions and major cinema events. This past week, the actress was seen attending IFFI in Goa. It was her second time performing at the event which also saw other actors like Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan perform.

She was seen wearing a black and green gown with a a cropped overcoat and her look certainly stole everyone’s attention. The actress’ dance performance at the event was a tribute to Bengali cinema where she donned a traditional Bengali garb.

Ritabhari shared a still of her dance performance on social media with the caption,

“It is such an honor to perform at the inaugural ceremony of @iffigoa two years in a row. I performed in bengali songs proudly representing our culture and Assamese song “Jee le le” to glorify our east on the international stage!

It was my pleasure to share the stage with ace artists like @saraalikhan95 @amrutakhanvilkar @kartikaaryan @catherinetresa and super star Varun Dhawan @varundvn

The beautiful @mrunalthakur

And talent bomb @aparshakti_khurana hosted the show.

Show organized by @wizcraft_india.

My gratitude and love to @beingmudassarkhan for choreographing this beautiful act #iffi #iffi2022 #iffigoa #ritabhari #bharatkamahotsav”