Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Tujhe Meri Kasam to re-release on 13th September

The much-loved romantic classic ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam,’ starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, is set to return to theaters on 13th September 2024.

The film not only marked the debut of the beloved duo on the big screen but also became the backdrop for their real-life love story.

Distributed by True Entertainment, the film will be re-released in theaters across India, offering fans a chance to relive the magic. Originally released in January 2003, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ was a huge success, enjoying over 100 days in theaters.

In a time when leaks and piracy are rampant, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ stood out as a film with zero piracy incidents, making it a standout example of strong distribution.

Excited about the re-release, Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th September!”

Genelia Deshmukh mentioned, “I’m thrilled that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”

This is a golden opportunity for fans to experience this romantic classic on the big screen once again. Since the film isn’t available on any OTT platform, the re-release promises a fresh and nostalgic viewing experience like no other.

Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, Produced by Late Shri Ramoji Rao the film is Disturbed by True Entertainment, will re-release in theaters on 13th September 2024.