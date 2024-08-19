Riteish Deshmukh is on a roll as Big Boss Marathi breaks all the records

Maharashtra’s very own Riteish Deshmukh is on a blazing streak! Fresh off the success of high shows like Pill and Kakuda, Riteish has taken the reins as the host of Bigg Boss Marathi, and the results have been nothing short of phenomenal!

The show has made history with record-breaking TRP ratings, peaking at 3.2 over the weekend episodes — a first for the Marathi franchise! The Grand Premiere itself broke records with a 2.4 TVR score, and the average weekend rating has hit a remarkable 2.8 TVR.

The excitement among fans exploded the moment Riteish was announced as the new host, and the grand premiere itself was a spectacle, with the actor commanding the stage with his effortless style and undeniable charisma, making our hearts go ‘dil mein baji guitar!’

Riteish has truly won hearts with his Bhaucha Ka Dhakka segment, where he expertly balances scolding contestants, handing out praise in his own unique way, and throwing in playful banter, keeping viewers hooked. His engaging presence has elevated the show’s viewership, with younger audiences flocking in droves to tune into his every move. Apparently, the audiences are going berserk over the actor’s authenticity and are loving every bit of it!

Speaking about the success, Riteish said, “The success of Bigg Boss Marathi is a testimonial to the love and passion of our audience for this show. Seeing the positive ratings and the upward graph week on week is incredibly motivating. The vibe at Bhaucha Dhakka, the weekend special episodes, reflects the spirit of Maharashtra; and the way audience is reciprocating this energy is truly heartening. I am extremely thrilled with this association and the promising results we’re witnessing.”