Riteish Deshmukh makes a Bollywood-style entry on MX TakaTak

India’s leading short video platform, MX TakaTak is all set to add more entertainment for its large and diverse community, as it onboards actor Riteish Deshmukh as a celebrity influencer on the platform. Known for his versatile acting skills and sense of humour, he will be bringing his natural quirk and style to create engaging content across genres – comedy, mimicry, and scene creation among others.

Riteish Deshmukh has always stayed ahead of the curve on social media and with this short video platform association, the actor will further be able to connect and interact with masses not only in urban metros but also across the heartlands. Follow his MX TakaTak handle here: https://usr.mxtakatak.com/vQZT/91705a4c

Commenting on the same, Riteish Deshmukh said – “Acting and entertaining people has always been my driving force and when it’s coupled with a bit of fun and humour, ‘toh phir baat hi kuch alag hai’! I am really excited to be a part of the MX TakaTak family, where I’ll be able to interact with its large community on a personal level and I am sure this is going to be the start of a truly takatak journey.”

Watch the video to his Bollywood style entry on MX TakaTak here: https://share.mxtakatak.com/OxxcUnEr-zuw, https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaRev1MAfQp/?utm_medium=copy_link

MX TakaTak is redefining the short-form video ecosystem with the most talented content creators. The platform aims to nurture and enable digital enthusiasts to build their own success stories by enjoying and creating short format videos across genres such as Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes and many more. Its intriguing challenge videos have taken the Internet by storm – skyrocketing rookie, rising and recognized creators to visibility across the length and breadth of the country.

Parul Menghani – VP & Head of Content, MX TakaTak said, “We are thrilled to welcome Riteish Deshmukh to the TakaTak family, and we are certain that his level of energy and unique entertainment quotient will keep users glued to their screens and wanting for more. With interesting content challenges and fun IPs, we will bring out a new side to Riteish’s persona that is lesser known to his fans. The consumer and creator experience is at the core of MX TakaTak and this association is only the start of bigger and better things to come.”

MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred choice of platform for both users and content creators since its launch. With a strategic merger with Moj’s parent company – Sharechat, MX TakaTak has grown to be India’s largest short video platform. The combined platform will have over 100 million creators and nearly 250 billion monthly video views.