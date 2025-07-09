Riteish Deshmukh starts shooting for Masti 4 in London

It has only been the first half of 2025, and Riteish Deshmukh is already celebrating a phenomenal year with two back-to-back blockbusters, Raid 2 & Housefull 5, Raid 2 crossed over 250 crore worldwide. Fresh off this massive success, the versatile actor is now headed to London to begin filming the highly anticipated fourth installment of the popular Masti franchise.

After the success of his two films and Heading to London for ‘Masti 4’ shoot, the actor said “I believe every actor should feel fortunate to be part of a franchise or any film that extends into multiple installments as it signifies the love it received over years. I am grateful to be working on several such other projects. I think it’s a source of pride for any actor to be part of a great team coming together to carry forward the franchise that’s been celebrated over decades”

He further added “It feels good when you work hard on something and then hope people will love the film, and I’m truly grateful for the kind of love audiences have showered on them.”

Deshmukh’s recent box office triumphs have solidified his position as a bankable star. His comic timing and dramatic prowess were both on full display in ‘Housefull 5’, while ‘Raid 2’ showcased his ability to deliver powerful performances in more serious roles. These back-to-back success underscore his wide appeal and consistent ability to draw audiences to theaters.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the rib-tickling antics of the Masti series. The franchise, known for its over-the-top comedy and ensemble cast, has garnered a loyal following over the years becoming a fan favorite. With Deshmukh’s golden touch at the box office over years and with recent 2 success, expectations for Masti 4 are undoubtedly soaring. The actor has recently left for London to begin the shoot for the fourth installment of Masti, bringing another dose of laughter and entertainment to his dedicated fanbase.

Apart from Masti, Riteish will also be seen in “Dhamaal 4” and “Raja Shivaji”, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is his second directorial after massive success of VED under his home production Mumbai Film Company.