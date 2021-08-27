Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani and Monica Dogra celebrate their real life Cartel

We all have a few people who we can count on – whenever, wherever. They may not be blood but remember the wise old saying, ‘friends are the family we choose’? Well, it’s true. And actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani & Monica Dogra agree too!

In today’s world, with all the drama, stress and pressures of being fast, being cool and staying productive, it is our friends who help us sail through. Acknowledging the importance of these near and dear ones, the three actors have taken up the Who is Your Cartel Challenge and have given us a glimpse into who their real-life clique aka Cartel is!

Check out who Rithvik Dhanjani considers a part of his real life Cartel. He posted on his social media saying, “Working on #Cartel has taught me a lot about going to the world’s end for your loved ones. And for the ones I’d go over and beyond are my real life cartel, my gang, my mains @arryamanseth @surbhijyoti @sumitsuri @sehban_azim @karanwahi @barmecharajat @pryanca_t are my forever ‘#cartel’, if I may say so. Friends are a family that you choose for yourself, and I am blessed to be able to call them family. They love me for who I am and having them in my life empowers me..so here’s celebrating my real life #cartel.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_HjoHDssC/?utm_medium=copy_link

Tanuj Virwani soon joined the challenge and posted, “Friends are family that you are blessed with during the journey of life . These are just SOME of the people who have made a difference to my life and been there with me and for me through thick and thin . No jealousy no malice only love support and loyalty . They are my real life #cartel . So here’s celebrating them . @soniakhilnani @aninathani @barkhasingh0308 @caseysanker @praticheemohapatra @siddhantchaturvedi @madhurimaroy.12 @mal.practices @avimittalofficial @sanayapithawalla @mishka_chabria @vedikabhandari @varun2811 @aftabshivdasani @jiamustafa @rishmarochlani @payal.gore_mua.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_TSxBDev7/?utm_medium=copy_link

Monica Dogra was also quick to take up the challenge and posted, “Who is your #cartel ????? @shibanidandekar has been my rock through everything. She is my favourite dance floor buddy and gym partner, the only person I need in my #cartel. I can count on her to always show up for me. She is such a softie, but she’s got a sharp tongue and a heart of gold. We even share a playlist called Shibonica! We run deep.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_BxQ_Lc1x/?utm_medium=copy_link

Who is your Cartel? Go ahead and tell them in their comments section!

Cartel is a story of revenge and power with its core set in family. Set-in present-day Mumbai, the show follows 5 gangs who go up in arms to become the most powerful ruler of this city. The most influential of them, The Angre family, is suddenly facing a crisis when the head of the family, Rani Maai, is shot. With cracks forming within the family and scrambling to rule as the cartel head in her stead, her 3 sons – Abhay, Major Bhau and Madhu Bhau (essayed by Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani and Jitendra Joshi respectively) are out to seek vengeance for the attack and the other 4 gang leaders also decide to make a play for power and own the city of Mumbai.

With a stellar cast including Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Monica Dogra and Samir Soni among others, this series takes you on a thrilling journey of crime, drama and sin.

*Watch the show first on MX Gold (MX Player’s subscription VOD service). All you must do is upgrade and subscribe to MX Gold to binge this series for less than Rs.1 per day, available on Android. *