Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar bring heart and soul to Sony LIV’s Bada Naam Karenge

Step into the heartwarming world of Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Bada Naam Karenge, where love, family, and tradition weave a beautiful tapestry of emotions. Rishabh and Surbhi, played by the charming Ritik Ghanshani and the spirited Ayesha Kaduskar, are about to take you on a journey full of laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. As their important day approaches, the echoes of their past whisper, and they must decide whether to follow their hearts or honor their family’s wishes. Amidst playful mishaps and tender discoveries, Rishabh and Surbhi learn that love isn’t just about tradition—it’s about choosing each other, no matter the hurdles.

Ritik Ghanshani, speaking about his character Rishabh, said, “Rishabh’s journey is deeply rooted in the universal struggle of balancing personal desires and family expectations. Raised in Ratlam, he’s a kind-hearted, fun-loving individual, yet he faces the challenge of living up to the hopes his family has for him. At his core, Rishabh’s love for his family drives him to sometimes live a double life, crafting a secret identity to meet others’ expectations. But through it all, his longing to find true love and stay true to himself shines through. This story beautifully highlights the importance of love, authenticity, and the delicate balance of family values in today’s world. I believe audiences will connect deeply with his journey of seeking love while staying true to his roots.”

Ayesha Kaduskar, talking about her character Surbhi, said, “Surbhi is a true representation of love and family values in the modern world. Raised in Ujjain, she embodies the strength of a small-town girl, yet her ability to stay true to herself amidst challenges sets her apart. Her relationship with Rishabh is grounded in mutual respect, trust, and support, deepening as they navigate life’s ups and downs together. Through Surbhi, the show explores how love and family go hand in hand, teaching us that staying authentic to who we are is key to building meaningful relationships. I’m excited to bring this strong, family-oriented character to life, and I’m sure audiences will feel a deep connection to Surbhi’s journey of love and growth.”

Directed by Palash Vasvani, Bada Naam Karenge is a celebration of love that challenges expectations and redefines what it means to be a family. It’s a beautiful reminder that true love is found not just in the rituals, but in the deep connection between two hearts. Will Rishabh and Surbhi follow their hearts? Their journey will capture your heart and remind you of the power of love and family.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Sadhika Sayal, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Jameel Khan, Deepika Amin, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant and Omm Dubey.