Ritvi Shah becomes the first digital creator from Gujarat to attend New York Fashion Week

In a groundbreaking development for India’s digital creator ecosystem, fashion content creator Ritvi Shah has been exclusively selected to represent Gujarat at the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Shah, celebrated for her dedication to promoting homegrown fashion and vocal advocacy for local artisans, attended the Uppercase & Global fashion showcases.

At the upcoming New York Fashion Week, Ritvi Shah presented a global fusion collection anchored by a sculptural Qua trench coat with bold shoulders and midi-length drama. The statement piece was paired with a high-waisted dragon red faux leather skirt by Qua, featuring sharp geometric lines and wrap styling. Her signature Navratri-inspired silver jewelry, crafted by local artisans, added a cultural depth, while the LVL99 Vegan Leather Hobo Bag completed this East-meets-West vision. The ensemble showcased how traditional Indian craftsmanship can be merged with international fashion sensibilities.

Ritvi Shah who’s previously attended US open shares, “Being chosen as the only Indian digital creator from Gujarat for New York Fashion Week is not just a personal milestone but a victory for India’s emerging fashion narrative. My goal is to showcase how our local fashion sensibilities can make a global impact while staying true to our roots.”

Shah’s selection underscores the growing intersection of social media influence and high fashion, particularly highlighting the rising global interest in India’s fashion ecosystem.

Adding on further Ritvi Shah shares, “Fashion is no longer confined to runways; it’s about telling authentic stories. Through my attendance at New York Fashion Week, I hope to bridge the gap between local Indian craftsmanship and global fashion platforms.”

Known for her innovative approach to content creation and substantial social media following, Shah has consistently used her platform to spotlight Indian designers and traditional craftsmanship. Her presence at New York Fashion Week represents a significant step forward in recognizing digital creators’ role in shaping global fashion narratives.