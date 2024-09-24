Riya Sen makes stunning Hollywood debut with Highway 905

Riya Sen has taken a significant leap in her illustrious career with her debut American film, “Highway 905,” now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime USA. Released in early 2024, this gripping murder mystery is set against the picturesque backdrop of Long Island, New York, and showcases Sen in a captivating new role.

“Highway 905” unravels a compelling narrative centered around an Indian taxi driver who finds himself entangled in a harrowing crime he did not commit. As the story unfolds, Sen stars as the leading lady, bringing depth and intensity to her character in this pivotal role. Her performance has been met with high praise, marking a significant milestone in her acting journey

Joining Sen in this thrilling cinematic venture is a diverse and talented ensemble cast, including David Otunga, Jose Édouardo Ramos, Idan Raz, and Pawan Kumar. Their combined efforts have brought a unique blend of suspense and drama to the screen, making “Highway 905” a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The film was shot in the scenic locales of Long Island, which serve as a stunning backdrop to the unfolding mystery and drama. The choice of location not only enhances the film’s aesthetic appeal but also adds an authentic layer to the storyline.

“Highway 905” marks a landmark moment for Riya Sen as she ventures into Hollywood, showcasing her versatility and talent on an international platform. With its gripping plot, exceptional performances, and picturesque settings, the film promises to engage audiences and establish Sen as a formidable presence in the global film industry.