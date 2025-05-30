RJ Rohini wins the Golden Mike for Influencer RJ of the Year

RJ Rohini, the dynamic voice behind Radio Nasha and the creative powerhouse behind Just Too Filmy, has taken home the Golden Mike for Influencer RJ of the Year – National, a recognition that celebrates her unmatched presence across radio and digital platforms.

Leading the charge as Brand Director at Radio Nasha, RJ Rohini is the go-to creative force when it comes to all things Bollywood, curating iconic IPs, building immersive content experiences, and creating conversations that audiences can’t stop talking about.

Her entertainment IP Just Too Filmy swept the stage with five Golden Mike wins, including Best Programming Concept for the fan-favourite segment The JTF Huddle.

Sharing her excitement, RJ Rohini said: “Winning the Influencer RJ of the Year award is truly a dream come true! RJs have always been the OG influencers, and I’m thrilled that e4m recognises the work done by our fraternity. A massive thank you to Fever FM for believing in my baby, Just Too Filmy… to my listeners who’ve followed me across every platform, and to my family – my biggest cheerleaders – without whom none of this would be possible.”