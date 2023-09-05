RKFI and Design Periysamy drop an update on STR 48

Recently, director Desingh Periyasamy took to his Instagram to drop photos of himself with actor Silambarasan. The two are seen in deep discussion, about their upcoming film together, tentatively titled STR 48.

He captioned the post, “Positive mind positive vibes. #STR48 #BloodandBattle” The film is backed by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International.

With a tagline Blood and Battle, the film marks the first time Silambarasan will be collaborating with the filmmaker, and working for RKFI banner. However the details on the rest of the cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.