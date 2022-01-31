Rocket Boys: Regina Cassandra uncovers Ishwak Singh’s learning tricks during their Jaipur schedule

As SonyLIV’s prepares for the premiere of its upcoming series Rocket Boys, all eyes are on the actors who have helped bring some extraordinary men alive on screen. Featuring the lives of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, it tells the extraordinary stories of the two men who created history while building India’s future. While Ishwak Singh portrays Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Jim Sarbh slips into the role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha. Regina Cassandra, who plays the role of Sarabhai’s better half, the legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, marks her debut in the Hindi OTT space with Rocket Boys.

Parts of the series were filmed in Jaipur, Rajasthan, symbolizing Dr Sarabhai’s connection with the western parts of the country. The series captures the nitty gritty about his personal life, his more human qualities which made his journey existential, fraught with hurdles. Regina fondly recalled the shoots in Jaipur, where her co-actors went out of their way to make her feel comfortable, which really helped her performance reach its pinnacle. Regina says, “I was blessed to work with the best of co-stars. I don’t think there was ever a dull moment with Ishwak and Jim around. We always had fun on set. That being said, Ishwak and Jim are very serious actors who would always keep me on my toes.”

Elaborating further, she said, “After completing one of my scenes, I bumped into Ishwak making notes at the dinner table. The moment he saw me, he shut the notebook. This made me curious. Later, I found out that he makes notes for every dialogue. The kind of work he was putting into his role made me question if I am doing enough. It was fascinating to see how much effort and thought he puts into his roles.”

For Ishwak Singh, this is nothing new. The actor said, “It’s just my way of working since the beginning of my career. I find written words helpful. There is great joy in reading written words. When I write about the characters and their dialogues, I identify better, and it helps me make the role my own. It helps me navigate the pauses between scenes. It helps me remember.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The 8 episodic series goes live on 04th February only on SonyLIV.