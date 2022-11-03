Rocket Gang execute a never-like-before promotional activity at the Ghost Parade, Delhi

Bosco Leslie Martis-directed Rocket Gang is almost out and the makers are indeed gearing up for a smashing release.

After giving a treat to the children in Chandigarh, the cool gang arrived in Delhi to carry out another promotional activity. The cast visited three schools in Delhi within two days and treated the children with one after other thrilling performances.

Exciting and spontaneous, the gang made its surprise appearance at one of the popular pubs in the city and no doubt, they blew the roof with their fabulous signature moves.

The gang also promoted their film participating in ghost parade at Connaught place for a first of its kind promotion. The Ghost Parade is a unique and growing concept in India right now and the filmmakers certainly executed a special promotion with the cast’s energetic performance at the event.

One after other fabulous promotional activities and the fans are going crazy. Be it the inspiring session at ISRO, the social media dance challenge that went viral, the recent reveal of Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in the film, or the unique Ghost Parade, the makers are at their creative best and they definitely are setting the anticipation quite high!

The makers of the film covered another city with their unique promotions and the fans are now awaiting the release of this high-on-energy dance film!

On the Delhi promotions, the director of the film, Bosco Martis said – “Delhi never loses its charm and aside from always being warm and welcoming, it has been a special place for me. I am reminded of the time I was here to receive my national award and of some of my closest friends are settled here which makes it all the more fulfilling for me. We took the opportunity to visit a bunch of schools and had an absolute fun party with the kids who were so enthusiastic that my entire gang and I are even more pumped for the release of Rocket gang now, it’s these little rockstars that will hopefully make Rocket Gang a roaring success and we cannot wait for them and all of you to watch this film.”

Neeraj Joshi, head of marketing at Zee Studios, said – Rocket Gang is an extraordinary film, so it indeed demanded novel and innovative promotions. With Delhi’s Ghost Parade, ISRO Visit & school visits, we have struck unique, never done before innovation for film promotion. Targeting the core TG and piquing the curiosity of viewers, we look forward to its release.”

“Delhi is a world in itself. The vibe, the life and the culture here are so infectious. I had a great time promoting the film in the city along with the gang. We received so much of an enthusiastic response from the people. Such experiences just stay with you for life. I am grateful that I got to be a part of Rocket Gang and just can’t wait for the film’s release now” – said Aditya Seal, lead actor of the film.

‘Rocket Gang’ is a Dance Horror-comedy drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis will be seen debuting as a director.

Rocket Gang hits theatres on 11/11/22 and is a perfect Children’s Day treat for children. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia & Siddhant Sharma.