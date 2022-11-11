“Rocket Gang is the perfect entertainer for kids and the entire family to enjoy”: Aditya Seal

With the release of “Rocket Gang” today around the country, Aditya Seal is prepared to provide audiences with a distinctive entertainer. The dancing horror comedy that will usher in Children’s Day this year promises to make both the kid and adult in you scream and have you laughing out loud, making it the ideal family entertainer.

Aditya Seal stars in the Bosco Martis-directed film “Rocket Gang,” which combines amazing music and energetic dance routines. For his part in the movie, the actor undertook extensive training that included seminars and dancing practice. As implied by the movie’s name, “Rocket Gang,” it was crucial for the entire group to develop a sincere relationship, which Aditya focused on during the acting classes. Considering that the movie was made during the pandemic, over the course of three years, the team would communicate by phone and video conferences to keep in touch, motivated, and ultimately, they became buddies.

Aditya Seal claims that when the epidemic struck, children were the ones who were most impacted, and attending to the movies was put on the back burner. The whole family may have fun watching a movie like “Rocket Gang” together. With a youthful, lively, and engaging crew, we had a pleasure producing this movie, and I hope audiences love it as much as we did. “The chemistry and relationship you see on film in ‘Rocket Gang’ mirrors the camaraderie and friendship we all have had. The actor continued, “We overcame everything, and I couldn’t be more thrilled”.

Rocket Gang, starring Aditya Seal, is currently playing in theatres near you. Amar Prem, Sunny Singh, and more intriguing new roles are among the actor’s next interesting projects.