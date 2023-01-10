Rocketry : R Madhavan’s gets selected for Academy Awards First List

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry – the Nambi Effect has made the audience gasp not just PAN India but across the globe. Multiplying its sky high speed, the visual treat has gone global & is eligible for Oscars 2023. The story revolves around Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing liquid fuel engines getting embroiled in a spy scandal. 2022 was a Rocketary year as it was named ‘Most Popular Indian Movie of 2022’ by Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

R Madhavan being expressive about the film being in the Oscars First List says, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again.”

Only 4 films from India have made it to the first list. Rocketry also premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on 19 May. The film also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan.