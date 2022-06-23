Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – A brand new trailer of R Madhavan’s film ups the anticipation for the film

R Madhavan fans have been counting down eagerly to 1st July so they can finally feast their eyes on their favourite actor’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. All eyes have been on this biographical drama based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan. And now, the film’s new trailer has taken all the euphoria surrounding the film up by yet another notch!

Easily one of the most anticipated films this year, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has placed India on the world stage of cinema even before its release. After shaking up Cannes Film Festival this year, R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan have been on a promotional tour in the US and have received a great response. Some of the highlights of their tour include the city of Stafford, Texas declaring 3rd June as Nambi Narayanan Day, a personal meet between Nambi Narayanan and world-renowned astronaut Sunita Williams and the first trailer of the film being beamed live on the world’s larget billboard at Times Square, New York. It’s safe to say that the film is already making India proud!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect traces Nambi Narayanan’s scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.