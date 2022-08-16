Rockstar DSP graces the Empire State Building on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day

Devi Sri Prasad was invited to grace the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day at the Empire State Building, New York and the event came to be a prestigious one for him.

The composer was warmly welcomed at the event and presented with a token of respect. During the flag hoisting ceremony, the composer happened to be the first person to sing the Indian National Anthem at ‘Times Square’ in history. The event was followed by honouring and recalling DSP’s achievements as a music composer, lyricist, playback singer, and performer.

The speech was followed by the composer expressing his heartwarming feelings for being presented with such an opportunity on the country’s most significant occasion and at such a place of historic importance. The audience cheered on his words of gratitude before the composer moved forward to light up the ceremonial lamp.

The composer finally pulled the lever and The Empire State Building changed into the tri-color of the Indian flag and left each one of us with a warmed heart. One of the videos also shows DSP humming his recently released song ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with his fans which became a major highlight for the evening. The event gained some heartfelt reactions from Indians all over the world and became a moment of honor for India’s patriots!

DSP has been popularly known for giving us some hit musical grooves in the form of Pushpa: The Rise and let us put those on loop. The composer is currently working to give us some more feet-tapping scores through his upcoming projects including Pushpa 2 and Bawaaal.