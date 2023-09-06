Rohan Khurana to be seen in an important role in Rajshri Productions’ Dono

Rohan Khurana, last seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Thappad,’ is all set to enthrall the audiences in his next with the legendary Rajshri Productions. As seen in the trailer, Rohan plays an extremely fun, full of life, crazy “Dulha” that makes for an interesting character.

Rohan shall be seen playing a pivotal role in Avnish Barjatya’s debut feature film titled ‘Dono.’ On his upcoming venture, Rohan shared his excitement, “I am so thrilled to be a part of ‘Dono.’ Even though I can’t reveal much about the character, it has been a creatively stimulating journey and I am delighted over all the love and positive response that the trailer has been garnering! I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the magic of ‘Dono.”‘

Rohan’s remarkable performances in acclaimed web series like “Thoda Adjust Please,” “Barcode,” and “Adulting” (Season 2), have left audiences highly anticipating his next performance in Rajshri Productions’ upcoming venture. On the work front, Rohan is currently hosting WWE Super Dhamaal on the Sony Sports Network, and is busy shooting for a couple of untitled projects.